France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,193.70.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.04% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.84%
49.16%
-3.00% Daily
6.36% Weekly
-16.84% Daily
-15.04% Weekly
-10.34% Daily
-5.36% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 24 when France 40 traded near 4,193.70, price has moved 0.57% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.00% lower than yesterday and 6.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.84% lower than yesterday and 15.04% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
