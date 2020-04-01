EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 25, 2020 17:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 120.68.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.33% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
54.81%
45.19%
50.00% Daily
25.00% Weekly
-11.99% Daily
10.33% Weekly
13.79% Daily
17.91% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 54.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.21 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 25 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.68, price has moved 3.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 50.00% higher than yesterday and 25.00% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.99% lower than yesterday and 10.33% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 25, 2020 17:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 120.68. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
