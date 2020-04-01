EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 25, 2020 17:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 120.68.

Canadian Finance Minister Morneau: - Wage subsidies to begin around six weeks from now, cost of program $71B $USDCAD

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.71%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 63.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/o5qHY9agnX

Fed Rosengren: Fed can minimize financial spillovers but can't fully offset public health crisis #Fed

Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.04% Germany 30: -0.45% Wall Street: -3.53% US 500: -3.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NtHExI4otA

RT @LiveSquawk: Trump To Meet With Oil CEOs About Helping Industry - WSJ https://t.co/mRnVxGtGkf

President Trump to meet with oil CEOs including Exxon, Chevron and Occidental about helping industry #OOTT

Crude Oil Forecast - via @DailyFX: "As the OPEC+ oil price war and coronavirus pandemic persist, and deepen massive supply-demand imbalances, can crude oil prices fall further after already crashing 70% from its January high?" #OOTT $USO $CL_F #WTI https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usoil/2020/04/01/oil-forecast-will-crude-drop-below-20-amid-opec-virus-gloom.html