Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Mar 25, 2020 15:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 9,806.60.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 0.83% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.52%
49.48%
24.85% Daily
26.93% Weekly
-12.21% Daily
-0.83% Weekly
3.28% Daily
11.49% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 25 when Germany 30 traded near 9,806.60, price has moved 3.62% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.85% higher than yesterday and 26.93% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.21% lower than yesterday and 0.83% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Mar 25, 2020 15:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 9,806.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.