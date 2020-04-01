AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 23, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 65.09.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 153.68% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
47.72%
52.28%
-10.20% Daily
-17.60% Weekly
61.74% Daily
153.68% Weekly
17.01% Daily
27.35% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 23 when AUD/JPY traded near 65.09, price has moved 0.30% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.20% lower than yesterday and 17.60% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 61.74% higher than yesterday and 153.68% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 23, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 65.09. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.