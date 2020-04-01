We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
2020-04-01 08:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-01 04:00:00
2020-04-01 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin
2020-04-01 07:00:00
2020-04-01 07:00:00
Dow Ends Worst Quarter Since 1987, Oil a Record and Trump Talks Infrastructure
2020-04-01 03:15:00
2020-04-01 03:15:00
Dow Ends Worst Quarter Since 1987, Oil a Record and Trump Talks Infrastructure
2020-04-01 03:15:00
2020-04-01 03:15:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-31 22:48:00
2020-03-31 22:48:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebound Struggles as Bearish Chart Formation Builds
2020-04-01 09:30:00
2020-04-01 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin
2020-04-01 07:00:00
2020-04-01 07:00:00
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
2020-04-01 09:37:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
2020-04-01 08:00:00
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
2020-04-01 00:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
2020-03-31 10:30:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 23, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 65.09.

2020-04-01 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 153.68% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BULLISH

47.72%

52.28%

-10.20% Daily

-17.60% Weekly

61.74% Daily

153.68% Weekly

17.01% Daily

27.35% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 23 when AUD/JPY traded near 65.09, price has moved 0.30% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.20% lower than yesterday and 17.60% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 61.74% higher than yesterday and 153.68% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 23, 2020 11:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 65.09. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

