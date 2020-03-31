USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 14.48% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY MIXED 51.70% 48.30% 29.68% Daily 13.08% Weekly -11.96% Daily 14.48% Weekly 5.57% Daily 13.75% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 24 when USD/JPY traded near 111.12, price has moved 2.47% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.68% higher than yesterday and 13.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.96% lower than yesterday and 14.48% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.