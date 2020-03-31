We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
US Dollar May Rise if PMI Data Kindles Demand for Liquidity
2020-03-31 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
News
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30.
2020-03-31 04:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
News
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
News
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
2020-03-31 08:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.
2020-03-31 09:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fHpTJvyx4A
  • Investors in stocks, commodity currencies and energy have been praying for a massive fiscal bazooka to combat the virus effects. It looks like they’re going to get it.Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/PlSV5ZZcdC https://t.co/wj59u8vqO7
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (MoM) (MAR P), Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) (MAR P), Actual: 1.0% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Estimate (YoY) (MAR), Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX will keep you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) (MAR P) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Estimate (YoY) (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.8% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (MoM) (MAR P) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/BlUTCHTRer
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.

2020-03-31 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 14.48% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

MIXED

51.70%

48.30%

29.68% Daily

13.08% Weekly

-11.96% Daily

14.48% Weekly

5.57% Daily

13.75% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 24 when USD/JPY traded near 111.12, price has moved 2.47% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.68% higher than yesterday and 13.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.96% lower than yesterday and 14.48% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

