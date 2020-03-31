USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 14.48% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
MIXED
51.70%
48.30%
29.68% Daily
13.08% Weekly
-11.96% Daily
14.48% Weekly
5.57% Daily
13.75% Weekly
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 24 when USD/JPY traded near 111.12, price has moved 2.47% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.68% higher than yesterday and 13.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.96% lower than yesterday and 14.48% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.
