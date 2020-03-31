USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Recovery Stalls as ECB Warns of Looming Recession
2020-03-31 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30.
2020-03-31 04:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
2020-03-30 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Claws Back Ground As Coronavirus Stimulus Hits Dollar
2020-03-30 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.54% Silver: 0.77% Gold: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3CdfglYP4g
  • #Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/yuEA4wdlS9
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.48% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.61% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hOyPH71ZfE
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.85% France 40: 1.47% US 500: 0.46% Wall Street: 0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UxILaRvSdH
  • 🇨🇭 CHF Retail Sales Real (YoY) (FEB), Actual: 0.3% Expected: N/A Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Missed today's #AUDUSD weekly outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/6k1KCuxr50 Some of the topics discussed were: - #coronavirus economic impact - #Fed #QE as catalyst for AUD rise - scope for renewed #USD gains
  • RT @DailyFXEspanol: Análisis del $XAUUSD: El precio del oro se estanca, ¿qué nos dice el gráfico? #trading #covid19 https://t.co/7x2Zdt0AnA…
  • USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CAD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KjIkTKOFmC
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia here: https://t.co/r3Ku0p9dw1 https://t.co/JVzLj6lON7
  • European Opening Calls From IG: #FTSE 5558 -0.10% #DAX 9865 +0.50% #CAC 4394 +0.35% #AEX 476 -0.08% #MIB 16974 +0.60% #IBEX 6749 +1.34% #OMX 1457 +0.52% #STOXX 2779 +0.49%
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.

2020-03-31 06:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.88% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BEARISH

50.06%

49.94%

92.27% Daily

156.36% Weekly

-6.01% Daily

-13.88% Weekly

26.31% Daily

29.01% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 50.06% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 22 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31, price has moved 7.83% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 92.27% higher than yesterday and 156.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.01% lower than yesterday and 13.88% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30.
2020-03-31 04:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.33.
2020-03-30 05:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 18, 2020 01:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 118.58.
2020-03-25 10:23:00
Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.