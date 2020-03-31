NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 23, 2020 11:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.57.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Index, EUR/USD Charts & More
2020-03-31 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-31 15:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-31 15:00:00
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-31 15:00:00
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
2020-03-31 08:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.
2020-03-31 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Trump calls for 2 trillion worth of infrastructure in next virus stimulus package $DXY $SPX
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructur…
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.59% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.77% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.87% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kqLBn85GQc
  • Here comes the month end - $GBP whack!!!
  • Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Recovery Faces A Key Resistance Level More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/31/Bitcoin-Price-Outlook-BTCUSD-Recovery-Faces-A-Key-Resistance-Level-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/jLaqew85E2
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.12% Wall Street: 0.37% US 500: 0.35% France 40: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NZmmHQjCOg
  • Fed says revised control framework will be pushed back 6 months $DXY
  • Hope everyone is safe out there. The markets are still relatively tame today so that is at least reassuring for our financial well-being
  • $GBPUSD is continuing to ease back Tuesday in the wake of Fitch’s downgrade of the UK’s sovereign debt rating Friday but London’s #FTSE 100 index is firmer and EUR/GBP is steady. Get your UK market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/KAcGeZdvXS https://t.co/kFFRPtwYCI
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.73% Silver: 0.13% Gold: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CafgRGIP8x
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 23, 2020 11:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.57.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 23, 2020 11:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.57.

2020-03-31 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 90.98% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BULLISH

47.29%

52.71%

-8.33% Daily

7.73% Weekly

46.54% Daily

90.98% Weekly

14.21% Daily

39.87% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 47.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 23 when NZD/USD traded near 0.57, price has moved 3.56% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.33% lower than yesterday and 7.73% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 46.54% higher than yesterday and 90.98% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 23, 2020 11:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.57. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.
2020-03-31 09:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.
2020-03-31 06:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30.
2020-03-31 04:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.33.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.33.
2020-03-30 05:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.