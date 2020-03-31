Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 5.12% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BEARISH 90.29% 9.71% 16.16% Daily 51.59% Weekly -16.80% Daily -5.12% Weekly 11.86% Daily 43.27% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 90.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 9.30 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30. The number of traders net-long is 16.16% higher than yesterday and 51.59% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.80% lower than yesterday and 5.12% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.