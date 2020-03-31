We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Recovery Stalls as ECB Warns of Looming Recession
2020-03-31 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30.
2020-03-31 04:23:00
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
2020-03-30 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Claws Back Ground As Coronavirus Stimulus Hits Dollar
2020-03-30 04:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Chinese PMI Data Beats Estimates. Manufacturing 52.0, Est 44.8, Non-Manufacturing: 52.3, Est 42.0

Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Construction Orders (YoY) (FEB), Actual: 0.7% Expected: N/A Previous: -17.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/MGTg7aiGg7
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Housing Starts (YoY) (FEB), Actual: -12.3% Expected: -14.7% Previous: -10.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Construction Orders (YoY) (FEB) due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -17.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Housing Starts (YoY) (FEB) due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -14.7% Previous: -10.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • #Silver and #gold prices have had a fascinating 2020, counterintuitively falling as the #coronavirus’ economic hit has become horribly apparent. A rebound is now afoot. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/nng7lwQ22E https://t.co/Nrww62qkMt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.83%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/q9qCXykboN
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0RijPkBSTs
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.54% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GqfePRXK6t
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.90% France 40: 0.59% US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yzhZBWNbYJ
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30.

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30.

2020-03-31 04:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 5.12% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BEARISH

90.29%

9.71%

16.16% Daily

51.59% Weekly

-16.80% Daily

-5.12% Weekly

11.86% Daily

43.27% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 90.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 9.30 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Feb 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,035.30. The number of traders net-long is 16.16% higher than yesterday and 51.59% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.80% lower than yesterday and 5.12% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.33.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.33.
2020-03-30 05:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 18, 2020 01:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 118.58.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 18, 2020 01:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 118.58.
2020-03-25 10:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
2020-03-24 10:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.