EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro May Rise on ESM, Crude Oil Selloff Deepens on OPEC Price War
2020-03-30 05:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-30 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro May Rise on ESM, Crude Oil Selloff Deepens on OPEC Price War
2020-03-30 05:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-03-29 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Gold Prices May Drop as Liquidation Strikes Global Markets Anew
2020-03-28 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.33.
2020-03-30 05:23:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-03-28 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Japanese Yen Claws Back Ground As Coronavirus Stimulus Hits Dollar
2020-03-30 04:00:00
Australian Dollar May Wilt as Yen and US Dollar Rise in Asia Trade
2020-03-29 20:30:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.33.

GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 106.63% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BULLISH

49.69%

50.31%

-3.68% Daily

-25.00% Weekly

6.64% Daily

106.63% Weekly

1.25% Daily

10.37% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 13 when GBP/USD traded near 1.33, price has moved 7.11% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.68% lower than yesterday and 25.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.64% higher than yesterday and 106.63% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.33. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

