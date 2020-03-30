RT @KyleR_IG: Australian Government announce that companies to receive $1500 per fortnight, per employee. 70% of Australia's median wage.…

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.33. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/a5MGFhMHk1

+Webinar: -Euro may rise if EU finance ministers choose to use market-stabilizing ESM policies -Crude oil prices continue to suffer from OPEC price war and coronavirus outbreak -#USDZAR reaches new high, South Africa credit downgrade sends chilling message https://t.co/9yOJq3ytKy

What are safe-haven assets and how can you trade them? Find out: https://t.co/B9RRWB7sZ0 https://t.co/etbSriASrI

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.56%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 72.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7kANki8wpY

Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.39% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.52% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.59% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PDuh7yYGwH

Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.49% Germany 30: 0.04% Wall Street: -0.28% US 500: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OrQ7scgKAE

LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987

What are a few of the common trading mistakes made by traders? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Q3sPmP2rya #tradingstyle https://t.co/sfUgjOvQ4l