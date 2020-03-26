We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
News
EUR/USD Rate Carves Higher Highs and Lows as Bearish Momentum Abates
2020-03-26 05:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-26 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
News
S&P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision
2020-03-26 03:30:00
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
News
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trending Higher Despite Poor Data
2020-03-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
2020-03-24 22:35:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.42%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 76.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wGk25SqJZy
  • Get your stock market basics right - what is the stock market and how does stock trading work? Find out here: https://t.co/JfAJLAtlsY https://t.co/JeR4NsDRIL
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.06% Silver: -0.19% Oil - US Crude: -1.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rnuEBawdxh
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 1.03% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.61% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.58% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/W0jCb6vxHa
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.89% Wall Street: -1.12% Germany 30: -1.27% US 500: -1.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/s7zv9cwJ64
  • Great take from @komileva - I couldn't agree more, and indeed shared a similar view in early Feb - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/03/Stock-Markets-May-Struggle-Even-If-Coronavirus-Fears-Subside.html https://t.co/THkrE3hAwG
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Is the Aussie Dollar Rebound Over? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/03/26/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Is-the-Aussie-Dollar-Rebound-Over.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/vzD2KWMWKK
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • As prices dance around on charts, traders are often looking for reasons to explain price movements; however, the underlying source of price movement boils down to the relationship between supply and demand. Learn more about the forces of S&D on forex here: https://t.co/8LfkLXbj2W https://t.co/R7VDqGFeH5
  • Social Distancing is a Must...#coronavirus #CoronavirusLockdown #nCoV19 @DailyFX https://t.co/wftihFcw5Q
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.

2020-03-26 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 166.67% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BULLISH

28.97%

71.03%

-9.72% Daily

-29.07% Weekly

32.74% Daily

166.67% Weekly

16.82% Daily

48.18% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 28.97% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.45 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99. The number of traders net-long is 9.72% lower than yesterday and 29.07% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.74% higher than yesterday and 166.67% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 18, 2020 01:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 118.58.
2020-03-25 10:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
2020-03-24 10:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.07.
2020-03-23 09:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
2020-03-23 03:23:00
