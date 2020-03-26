USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 166.67% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
28.97%
71.03%
-9.72% Daily
-29.07% Weekly
32.74% Daily
166.67% Weekly
16.82% Daily
48.18% Weekly
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 28.97% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.45 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99. The number of traders net-long is 9.72% lower than yesterday and 29.07% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.74% higher than yesterday and 166.67% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.