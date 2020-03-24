Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly webinar on market sentiment. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917711

USD/CAD Eyes Testing Reversal Levels, USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/03/24/USDCAD-Eyes-Testing-Reversal-Levels-USD-vs-Canadian-Dollar-Price-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/EDkrVVdBxW

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound Gathering Steam? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/03/24/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-NZ-Dollar-Rebound-Gathering-Steam.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/lECipq8pCM

LIVE IN 30 MIN: Analyst @MartinSEssex will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.60%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 79.75%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QgoYLLQr9y

Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/rwseHrkXVC

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 5.94% Oil - US Crude: 5.62% Gold: 2.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zVvtj3cWxn

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CHF strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aIdCuigFj1

While Sino-US trade jitters are temporarily abating, China-Swedish trade tensions are rising as a part of a political contagion of growing economic hostilities between nations across the world. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/F1fVoyzoz5 https://t.co/QmlAYRA5Dl