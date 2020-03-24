USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 85.61% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
44.52%
55.48%
-12.66% Daily
-44.95% Weekly
54.49% Daily
85.61% Weekly
15.10% Daily
-9.71% Weekly
USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 44.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.25 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 02 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99, price has moved 1.80% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.66% lower than yesterday and 44.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 54.49% higher than yesterday and 85.61% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.
