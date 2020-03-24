USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price: Rally at Risk after Shocking Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 09:17:00
EUR/USD Analysis Ahead of Crucial US, Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks as Crude Oil Prices Swing, USD May Weaken
2020-03-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as US Still Unclear on Stimulus and Fed Goes All In
2020-03-24 01:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Focus After Fed Launches QE-Infinity
2020-03-23 18:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Silver Prices Rise as Coronavirus Money Printing Ramps Up
2020-03-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stabilizes, Outlook Improves
2020-03-24 09:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly webinar on market sentiment. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • USD/CAD Eyes Testing Reversal Levels, USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/03/24/USDCAD-Eyes-Testing-Reversal-Levels-USD-vs-Canadian-Dollar-Price-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/EDkrVVdBxW
  • NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound Gathering Steam? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/03/24/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-NZ-Dollar-Rebound-Gathering-Steam.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/lECipq8pCM
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Analyst @MartinSEssex will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.60%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 79.75%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QgoYLLQr9y
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/rwseHrkXVC
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 5.94% Oil - US Crude: 5.62% Gold: 2.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zVvtj3cWxn
  • USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CHF strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aIdCuigFj1
  • While Sino-US trade jitters are temporarily abating, China-Swedish trade tensions are rising as a part of a political contagion of growing economic hostilities between nations across the world. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/F1fVoyzoz5 https://t.co/QmlAYRA5Dl
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 2.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.95% 🇬🇧GBP: 1.54% 🇨🇭CHF: 1.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.79% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/k9GJmoyf0L
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

2020-03-24 10:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 85.61% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BULLISH

44.52%

55.48%

-12.66% Daily

-44.95% Weekly

54.49% Daily

85.61% Weekly

15.10% Daily

-9.71% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 44.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.25 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 02 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99, price has moved 1.80% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.66% lower than yesterday and 44.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 54.49% higher than yesterday and 85.61% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Dec 02, 2019 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.07.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.07.
2020-03-23 09:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
2020-03-23 03:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93.
2020-03-20 08:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jan 30, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jan 30, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65.
2020-03-19 11:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.