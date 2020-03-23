AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook, 19-Year High Next? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-22 09:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Remains Bearish
2020-03-22 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Technical Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Flashing Buy Signal
2020-03-22 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Is USD/CAD Still Bullish as Breakout Stalls?
2020-03-22 02:34:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
2020-03-22 16:00:00
2020-03-22 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
2020-03-22 16:00:00
2020-03-22 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook, 19-Year High Next? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-22 09:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Plunge Accelerates as Virus Spreads
2020-03-21 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Still Losing Cornavirus Haven Battle to US Dollar
2020-03-23 03:16:00
Yen May Gain as Weekend Dow Jones Futures Fall, NZD Eyes RBNZ Stimulus
2020-03-22 20:30:00
Real Time News
  • Why must financial market traders monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/EACERIGdFR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.17%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 76.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AERuVzQxrB
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.59% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.53% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.69% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/O10NkJCkBF
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -3.59% Wall Street: -4.21% France 40: -5.61% Germany 30: -5.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ANM7Mkf7OA
  • LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WwRrTLnPmf
  • The US #Dollar may rise versus the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian #Rupiah and Malaysian #Ringgit if capital flows out of #ASEAN countries as key US data stokes the selloff in equities - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/03/23/US-Dollar-Fundamental-Outlook-USDSGD-USDIDR-USDMYR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/yCLgruaMBI
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will analyze the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • South Korea may announce 27t Won of market measures by tomorrow (Yonhap) - BBG #USDKRW
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/3:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/yu7Tn49b0S
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.

2020-03-23 03:23:00

2020-03-23 03:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 99.47% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BULLISH

49.80%

50.20%

5.78% Daily

-22.92% Weekly

68.00% Daily

99.47% Weekly

29.94% Daily

11.39% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 06 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69, price has moved 17.08% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.78% higher than yesterday and 22.92% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 68.00% higher than yesterday and 99.47% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93.
2020-03-20 08:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jan 30, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65.
2020-03-19 11:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 30 since Mar 09 when Germany 30 traded near 10,590.30.
2020-03-19 05:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-03-18 18:23:00
Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.