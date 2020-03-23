AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 99.47% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.80%
50.20%
5.78% Daily
-22.92% Weekly
68.00% Daily
99.47% Weekly
29.94% Daily
11.39% Weekly
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 06 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69, price has moved 17.08% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.78% higher than yesterday and 22.92% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 68.00% higher than yesterday and 99.47% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 06, 2020 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
