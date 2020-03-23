AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.07.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 93.07% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
47.30%
52.70%
-1.69% Daily
-23.91% Weekly
83.96% Daily
93.07% Weekly
30.28% Daily
11.78% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.30% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 22 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.07, price has moved 15.37% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.69% lower than yesterday and 23.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 83.96% higher than yesterday and 93.07% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.07. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.