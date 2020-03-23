We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
EUR/USD May Capitulate as Coronavirus Poisons Euro Outlook
2020-03-23 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From 3-Year Low
2020-03-23 00:00:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Flashing Buy Signal
2020-03-22 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Is USD/CAD Still Bullish as Breakout Stalls?
2020-03-22 02:34:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
2020-03-22 16:00:00
Gold Price Consolidates as RSI Fails to Push Into Oversold Territory
2020-03-23 06:00:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
2020-03-22 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, FTSE Struggle on Coronavirus Headline Fears
2020-03-23 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook, 19-Year High Next? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-22 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Still Losing Cornavirus Haven Battle to US Dollar
2020-03-23 03:16:00
Yen May Gain as Weekend Dow Jones Futures Fall, NZD Eyes RBNZ Stimulus
2020-03-22 20:30:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.07.

2020-03-23 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 93.07% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BULLISH

47.30%

52.70%

-1.69% Daily

-23.91% Weekly

83.96% Daily

93.07% Weekly

30.28% Daily

11.78% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.30% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 22 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.07, price has moved 15.37% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.69% lower than yesterday and 23.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 83.96% higher than yesterday and 93.07% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 22, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.07. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

