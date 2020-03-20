We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
News
EUR/USD Breaks Key Level as EU Growth Outlook Darkens
2020-03-20 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Hopes for Lifeline at 3-Year Low
2020-03-20 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History
2020-03-19 18:00:00
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
Wall Street
Bullish
News
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Coronavirus Panic Selling Erases Trump Rally
2020-03-19 16:30:00
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
Gold
Bearish
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93.
2020-03-20 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Virus On Hopes US May Stem Price War
2020-03-20 07:36:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
GBP/USD: Pound Sterling Pops as BoE Cuts Rates to 0.1%, Boosts QE
2020-03-19 15:16:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Attempting to Stabilize After Huge Losses
2020-03-19 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
Yen Sinks, USD/JPY Nears 2019 Peak. AUD/USD Gains on More RBA Stimulus
2020-03-20 00:00:00
US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode
2020-03-19 21:00:00
Real Time News
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/EEbcdITk8n
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/AuotVGuVKw
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Hopes for Lifeline at 3-Year Low - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/03/20/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Hopes-for-Lifeline-at-3-Year-Low.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/pp4og2hrJj
  • Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Gold weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lvnNAC0XbE
  • The $SGD is driven by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages exchange rate instead of short-term interest rates. Learn more on the SGD and how to trade it. Get your SGD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/eWLM9XZs5Y https://t.co/7S2fQJ70Lz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.42%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 80.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2iir0UFTdc
  • RT @lemasabachthani: *NORGES BANK CUTS POLICY RATE BY 0.75 PERCENTAGE POINT TO 0.25%
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 6.46% Silver: 5.65% Gold: 2.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PBFSnfFt2X
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 3.22% 🇳🇿NZD: 2.62% 🇬🇧GBP: 1.95% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.73% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.58% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PFE4aNFHT8
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 3.43% France 40: 3.37% Wall Street: 1.68% US 500: 1.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PxNnpVSttq
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93.

2020-03-20 08:23:00
Research, Research Team
Gold Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.03% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Gold

BEARISH

82.30%

17.70%

15.43% Daily

1.35% Weekly

-25.09% Daily

-16.03% Weekly

5.34% Daily

-2.23% Weekly

Gold: Retail trader data shows 82.30% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.65 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93. The number of traders net-long is 15.43% higher than yesterday and 1.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.09% lower than yesterday and 16.03% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold
Bearish
