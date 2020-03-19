Germany may authorise emergency debt next week $EUR

UK government says there is zero prospect of restrictions on travelling in or out of London

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jan 30, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1w5aWuGLqS

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD A Consolidation or Further Fall? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/03/19/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAUUSD-A-Consolidation-or-Further-Fall-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/8XX1LmNTRZ

China may lower its 2020 growth target to 5% from 6%

China to step up fiscal stimulus to revive virus-hit economy, according to sources

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.76%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 76.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Ifgr2txbxn

