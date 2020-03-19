We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
Euro at Risk Ahead of German IFO Data and SNB Rate Decision
2020-03-19 08:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes 2020 Low Amid Limited Reaction to ECB’s Emergency Program
2020-03-19 05:00:00
News
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Nears Record as Stocks, Oil & Gold Plunge Again
2020-03-18 21:56:00
News
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD A Consolidation or Further Fall?
2020-03-19 10:44:00
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Attempting to Stabilize After Huge Losses
2020-03-19 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Real Time News
  • Germany may authorise emergency debt next week $EUR
  • UK government says there is zero prospect of restrictions on travelling in or out of London
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jan 30, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65.

2020-03-19 11:23:00
Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.14% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BULLISH

49.03%

50.97%

-24.00% Daily

-28.64% Weekly

0.64% Daily

-8.14% Weekly

-13.17% Daily

-19.48% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 30 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65, price has moved 12.48% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.00% lower than yesterday and 28.64% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.64% higher than yesterday and 8.14% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jan 30, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.65. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

