Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 30 since Mar 09 when Germany 30 traded near 10,590.30.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes 2020 Low Amid Limited Reaction to ECB’s Emergency Program
2020-03-19 05:00:00
Euro Bounces as ECB Offers Extra QE on Virus, Will EUR/USD Gains Last?
2020-03-19 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Nears Record as Stocks, Oil & Gold Plunge Again
2020-03-18 21:56:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Virus Breakout Fuel Loonie, Oil Plunge
2020-03-18 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Nears Record as Stocks, Oil & Gold Plunge Again
2020-03-18 21:56:00
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
US Dollar Rises, British Pound (GBP) Drops to 1985 Low, London Set for Lockdown - US Market Open
2020-03-18 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Real Time News
  • Currency Strategist,@PaulRobinsonFX is a Swing trader. What is your #tradingstyle? Take the quiz and let us know: https://t.co/LPBOcS0Vtd https://t.co/vR8RGKP8sI
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF SNB publishes 2019 sustainability report due at 06:25 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-19
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF SNB publishes annual report due at 06:25 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-19
  • $AUD https://t.co/uObf0Phive
  • RT @RBAInfo: Speech by Philip Lowe, Governor, at the Reserve Bank of Australia, Sydney - https://t.co/0Ey0rHK0hy
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Federal Reserve Board Broadens Program Of Support For The Flow Of Credit To Households And Businesses By Establishing A Mon…
  • RT @Stalingrad_Poor: Next up is a short selling ban. Just like they did in 2008 https://t.co/Iatikdmut4
  • RBA's Lowe: Expects yield target to be removed before cash rate rises, prepared to transact in whatever quantities necessary -BBG
  • RBA's Lowe: Expecting "significant job losses", will not be buying bonds directly from the government. May take some time for yields to fall from current level -BBG
  • RBA's Lowe: Clearly living in extraordinary times, board did not take these decisions lightly. Playing full role to build bridge to recovery -BBG
2020-03-19 05:23:00
Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.56% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

72.10%

27.90%

17.45% Daily

2.90% Weekly

-42.88% Daily

-15.56% Weekly

-9.29% Daily

-3.02% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 72.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.58 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 30 since Mar 09 when Germany 30 traded near 10,590.30. The number of traders net-long is 17.45% higher than yesterday and 2.90% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 42.88% lower than yesterday and 15.56% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.