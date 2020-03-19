Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 30 since Mar 09 when Germany 30 traded near 10,590.30.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.56% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
72.10%
27.90%
17.45% Daily
2.90% Weekly
-42.88% Daily
-15.56% Weekly
-9.29% Daily
-3.02% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 72.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.58 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 30 since Mar 09 when Germany 30 traded near 10,590.30. The number of traders net-long is 17.45% higher than yesterday and 2.90% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 42.88% lower than yesterday and 15.56% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.
