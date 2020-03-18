France will free up $EUR 8 billion by letting banks tap into capital buffers - BBG

Coronavirus is a problem. This, too, is a problem. Something seems afoot in the US Treasury market, one of the largest markets on Earth. https://t.co/XvyJcZwMuJ

US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.512% 3-Year: 0.643% 5-Year: 0.794% 7-Year: 1.099% 10-Year: 1.218% 30-Year: 1.836% $TNX

RT @KellyCNBC: J.P. Morgan out with new GDP estimates. (Kids, cover your eyes.) Q1: -4% Q2: -14% Q3: +8% Q4: +4% Full year: -1.5% overa…

Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.39% Gold: -2.67% Silver: -5.68%

Fed's Harker: - Liquidity is improving in bond market, but still volatile - Still considering a term auction facility - BBG

The US Dollar extends higher with $USD price action on pace for the largest back-to-back weekly gain since March 2015.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD weakness.

The S&P 500 pushing new daily lows going into the last two hours of trading $SPY $SPX https://t.co/2SSBpOrlkz