EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
2020-03-18 18:23:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Virus Breakout Fuel Loonie, Oil Plunge
2020-03-18 16:30:00
Crude Oil Price Crushed to a 17-Year Low as Global Recession Fears Grow
2020-03-18 10:21:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
Gold Price Rebounds from Key Price Zone as Fed Deploys Credit Facility
2020-03-18 03:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
US Dollar Rises, British Pound (GBP) Drops to 1985 Low, London Set for Lockdown - US Market Open
2020-03-18 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Real Time News
  • France will free up $EUR 8 billion by letting banks tap into capital buffers - BBG
  • Coronavirus is a problem. This, too, is a problem. Something seems afoot in the US Treasury market, one of the largest markets on Earth. https://t.co/XvyJcZwMuJ
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.512% 3-Year: 0.643% 5-Year: 0.794% 7-Year: 1.099% 10-Year: 1.218% 30-Year: 1.836% $TNX
  • RT @KellyCNBC: J.P. Morgan out with new GDP estimates. (Kids, cover your eyes.) Q1: -4% Q2: -14% Q3: +8% Q4: +4% Full year: -1.5% overa…
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.39% Gold: -2.67% Silver: -5.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/g7AMDDlWq2
  • Fed's Harker: - Liquidity is improving in bond market, but still volatile - Still considering a term auction facility - BBG
  • The US Dollar extends higher with $USD price action on pace for the largest back-to-back weekly gain since March 2015. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/N4e9z9Y55P https://t.co/CvjDDdkAPr
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/P5iXNwOyVA
  • The S&P 500 pushing new daily lows going into the last two hours of trading $SPY $SPX https://t.co/2SSBpOrlkz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.25%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 76.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FutTGMS8MF
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.

2020-03-18 18:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 46.75% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BEARISH

50.27%

49.73%

-7.86% Daily

20.44% Weekly

-11.49% Daily

-46.75% Weekly

-9.70% Daily

-26.00% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 28 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10, price has moved 1.48% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.86% lower than yesterday and 20.44% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.49% lower than yesterday and 46.75% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47.
2020-03-17 11:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Feb 28 when US 500 traded near 2,989.86.
2020-03-13 06:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Feb 27 when France 40 traded near 5,388.30.
2020-03-06 01:23:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
