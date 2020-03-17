GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Braces For ZEW Data, Retail Sales as Virus Sours Sentiment
2020-03-17 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support
2020-03-17 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Advance Set to Continue
2020-03-17 09:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Prices Still a Safe-Haven?
2020-03-17 10:05:00
Gold Prices Slide Again As Coronavirus Prompts Cash Raising
2020-03-17 06:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices on Verge of Testing 2016 Lows and Worse
2020-03-17 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs off the Lows but Recovery Remains Unlikely
2020-03-16 18:15:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Control Group (FEB), Actual: 0.0% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • 🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Ex Auto and Gas (FEB), Actual: -0.2% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • 🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Ex Auto and Gas (FEB), Actual: -0.4% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • 🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Advance (MoM) (FEB), Actual: 0.0% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • Possible Fed action today https://t.co/xkfkToR0Pu
  • 🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Ex Auto and Gas (FEB), Actual: -0.2% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • 🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Advance (MoM) (FEB), Actual: -0.5% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.54%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 71.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/orMa86oVKR
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.91% 🇯🇵JPY: -1.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -1.24% 🇪🇺EUR: -1.58% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.70% 🇦🇺AUD: -2.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/43V53cQAjZ
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Retail Sales Control Group (FEB) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47.

2020-03-17 11:23:00
Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 55.12% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BULLISH

49.62%

50.38%

-6.28% Daily

-17.80% Weekly

42.75% Daily

55.12% Weekly

13.33% Daily

7.71% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.62% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 28 when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47, price has moved 6.50% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.28% lower than yesterday and 17.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 42.75% higher than yesterday and 55.12% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when GBP/JPY traded near 138.47. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

