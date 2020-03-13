We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Feb 28 when US 500 traded near 2,989.86.

2020-03-13 06:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
US 500 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 39.36% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

US 500

BEARISH

58.79%

41.21%

7.09% Daily

6.29% Weekly

-22.15% Daily

-39.36% Weekly

-7.27% Daily

-18.88% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 58.79% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.43 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Feb 28 when US 500 traded near 2,989.86. The number of traders net-long is 7.09% higher than yesterday and 6.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.15% lower than yesterday and 39.36% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.

