US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Feb 28 when US 500 traded near 2,989.86.

Riksbank lends up to SEK 500bln in order to safeguard credit supply

Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/DYAbPNdCg9

Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/2qvdWzFG6r

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.32%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 79.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3805qpJTQZ

BREAKING NEWS: Norway's Norges Bank cuts policy rate to 1%, introduces liquidity injection, says it is prepared to ease further. #USDNOK #marketcrash2020

Norges Bank has also advised the government to reduce the countercyclical buffer to 1% from 2.5%, adds that they will offer extraordinary 3 month F-loans $NOK

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Retreats, Rally Clings to Life - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2020/03/13/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Retreats-Rally-Clings-to-Life.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/xrQNztD9eL

Norges Bank says they are prepared to make additional rate cuts

Norges Bank lowers interest rate by 50bps to 1% in a surprise move $NOK