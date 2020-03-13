US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Feb 28 when US 500 traded near 2,989.86.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 39.36% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
58.79%
41.21%
7.09% Daily
6.29% Weekly
-22.15% Daily
-39.36% Weekly
-7.27% Daily
-18.88% Weekly
US 500: Retail trader data shows 58.79% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.43 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long US 500 since Feb 28 when US 500 traded near 2,989.86. The number of traders net-long is 7.09% higher than yesterday and 6.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.15% lower than yesterday and 39.36% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bearish contrarian trading bias.
