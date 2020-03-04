We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 25, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,649.00.

2020-03-04 11:23:00
Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.44% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BULLISH

48.44%

51.56%

-13.89% Daily

-17.18% Weekly

8.20% Daily

7.44% Weekly

-3.76% Daily

-6.08% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 48.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 25 when France 40 traded near 5,649.00, price has moved 3.43% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.89% lower than yesterday and 17.18% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.20% higher than yesterday and 7.44% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 25, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,649.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

