France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 25, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,649.00.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.44% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
48.44%
51.56%
-13.89% Daily
-17.18% Weekly
8.20% Daily
7.44% Weekly
-3.76% Daily
-6.08% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 48.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 25 when France 40 traded near 5,649.00, price has moved 3.43% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.89% lower than yesterday and 17.18% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.20% higher than yesterday and 7.44% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Feb 25, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,649.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.