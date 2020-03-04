Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 14:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 13,020.00.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Rip Runs into Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-03-04 13:34:00
Euro May Retrace Gains on Eurozone PMI, EU-US Trade Tensions
2020-03-04 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Higher but Sterling Flat
2020-03-04 09:00:00
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall Despite Fed Emergency Cut
2020-03-04 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-04 10:25:00
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-04 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-04 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • $USDJPY still not out of the woods but, support looked at short-term in yday's webinar still helping to hold the lows https://t.co/JJnlM9GSXq
  • Italy's government is planning to ban public events, close cinemas and theatres across the country due to coronavirus $EUR
  • what started off as a support stall in EUR/USD soon turned into a bullish breakout. That breakout took on a life of it's own as USD fell down the drain. Bulls pushed all the way to the 1.1212 level came back into play. Again. 61.8% of the 'lifetime move' in $EURUSD https://t.co/LqihDaMZRq https://t.co/5J5DnIQWqw
  • Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Rip Runs into Key Fibonacci Resistance https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/03/04/Euro-Price-Analysis-Euro-to-USD-EURUSD-EUR-USD-Rip-Runs-into-Key-Resistance-JS.html $EURUSD https://t.co/Qyxk3XgMtM
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.02%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 67.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5wbk2kIP1r
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 14:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 13,020.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/g8kh5pDrZV
  • Italian Education Minister states that there is no decision yet on school closure
  • 🇺🇸 USD ADP Employment Change (FEB), Actual: 183K Expected: 170k Previous: 291k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-04
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.61% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.34% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VGSqsc2JG1
  • BofA raises their Q4 gold average price forecast to $1700/oz
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 14:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 13,020.00.

2020-03-04 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.49% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BULLISH

48.70%

51.30%

-8.63% Daily

-21.81% Weekly

21.78% Daily

12.49% Weekly

4.79% Daily

-7.31% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 48.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 24 when Germany 30 traded near 13,020.00, price has moved 6.69% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.63% lower than yesterday and 21.81% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.78% higher than yesterday and 12.49% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 14:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 13,020.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

