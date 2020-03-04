Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 14:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 13,020.00.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.49% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BULLISH 48.70% 51.30% -8.63% Daily -21.81% Weekly 21.78% Daily 12.49% Weekly 4.79% Daily -7.31% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 48.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 24 when Germany 30 traded near 13,020.00, price has moved 6.69% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.63% lower than yesterday and 21.81% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.78% higher than yesterday and 12.49% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.

