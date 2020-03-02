Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 28,071.10.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 14.91% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
46.02%
53.98%
6.25% Daily
-20.31% Weekly
79.17% Daily
14.91% Weekly
36.16% Daily
-4.51% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 46.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.17 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 24 when Wall Street traded near 28,071.10, price has moved 7.23% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.25% higher than yesterday and 20.31% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 79.17% higher than yesterday and 14.91% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 28,071.10. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.
