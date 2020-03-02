Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.66% Gold: 0.62% Oil - US Crude: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wQkV50OA7j

The $JPY is the third most traded currency by volume with an ADV (average daily volume) above $1.0 bn. It is known to be one of the world's 'safe-haven' currencies. Find out the other currencies in this basket and how to trade them here: https://t.co/QZ94q44M8c https://t.co/1TsZAVeYO1

An article on the OECD's dire economic outlook and the G7 scramble to make it right: "Market Volatility Remains as OECD Warns of GDP Slash G7 Officials Plan Meeting" https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/03/02/Market-Volatility-Remains-as-OECD-Warns-of-GDP-Slash-G7-Officials-Plan-Meeting.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/Ey1nPq0AFk

Brazil suspected #coronavirus cases jump to 433 from 252 $USDBRL

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.96%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 70.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XwD95cVRMW

Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 2.70% US 500: 2.00% Germany 30: 0.40% France 40: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DiUwbwEuqn

Trump administration weighs virus responses to contain economic fallout. Kudlow, Mnuchin reportedly favor emergency rate cut by Federal Reserve #Fed

#Crypto update: $BTC +4.9% $BCH +10.7% $LTC +10% $XRP +4.9% $ETH +9%

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 28,071.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lGUlIYtQkH