EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 80.51% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
36.32%
63.68%
-8.99% Daily
-64.76% Weekly
32.15% Daily
80.51% Weekly
13.51% Daily
-27.71% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 36.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.75 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12. The number of traders net-long is 8.99% lower than yesterday and 64.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.15% higher than yesterday and 80.51% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.