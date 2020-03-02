We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.
2020-03-02 18:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Gold Prices Outperform Silver, Crude Oil Bulls Eye OPEC - COT Report
2020-03-02 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Gold Prices Outperform Silver, Crude Oil Bulls Eye OPEC - COT Report
2020-03-02 15:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.66% Gold: 0.62% Oil - US Crude: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wQkV50OA7j
  • The $JPY is the third most traded currency by volume with an ADV (average daily volume) above $1.0 bn. It is known to be one of the world's 'safe-haven' currencies. Find out the other currencies in this basket and how to trade them here: https://t.co/QZ94q44M8c https://t.co/1TsZAVeYO1
  • An article on the OECD's dire economic outlook and the G7 scramble to make it right: "Market Volatility Remains as OECD Warns of GDP Slash G7 Officials Plan Meeting" https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/03/02/Market-Volatility-Remains-as-OECD-Warns-of-GDP-Slash-G7-Officials-Plan-Meeting.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/Ey1nPq0AFk
  • Brazil suspected #coronavirus cases jump to 433 from 252 $USDBRL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.96%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 70.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XwD95cVRMW
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 2.70% US 500: 2.00% Germany 30: 0.40% France 40: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DiUwbwEuqn
  • Trump administration weighs virus responses to contain economic fallout. Kudlow, Mnuchin reportedly favor emergency rate cut by Federal Reserve #Fed
  • #Crypto update: $BTC +4.9% $BCH +10.7% $LTC +10% $XRP +4.9% $ETH +9%
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 28,071.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lGUlIYtQkH
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/a94Br9l5tc
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12.

2020-03-02 18:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 80.51% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BULLISH

36.32%

63.68%

-8.99% Daily

-64.76% Weekly

32.15% Daily

80.51% Weekly

13.51% Daily

-27.71% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 36.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.75 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Jan 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12. The number of traders net-long is 8.99% lower than yesterday and 64.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.15% higher than yesterday and 80.51% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 28,071.10.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 24, 2020 15:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 28,071.10.
2020-03-02 18:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Feb 10 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Feb 10 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.07.
2020-03-02 01:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2020 15:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 143.72.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2020 15:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 143.72.
2020-02-28 01:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 16, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 16, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2020-02-27 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.