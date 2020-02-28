GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2020 15:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 143.72.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
EURUSD Posts Biggest Rally in Two Years as S&P 500, Dow and Risk Plunge
2020-02-28 02:00:00
Euro Soars to Next Breakout Point as Dollar Sinks on Fed Easing Bets
2020-02-28 00:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD at Risk with Volatility on the Rise
2020-02-27 09:05:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling Sinks as US Dollar Recoils
2020-02-26 20:58:00
USD/JPY
News
Yen May Rise as Most New Coronavirus Cases Emerge Outside of China
2020-02-27 00:00:00
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Require Consolidation Before Further Gains
2020-02-27 19:30:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-27 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-27 12:00:00
Gold Prices Climb as Coronavirus Worries Deepen, US Data Eyed
2020-02-27 07:03:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • Risk aversion extends into Friday's Asia Pacific trading session as Nikkei 225 and S&P 500 futures aim lower after overall South Korean #coronavirus cases exceeded 2k. Anti-risk #Yen higher, #USD too. Pro-risk Australian Dollar aiming lower $AUDJPY - https://t.co/JwCufAQCma https://t.co/HVmWJJcYI8
  • The $USD faces key technical tests against the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah after gains on #coronavirus fears. What is the technical road ahead for USD/SGD and USD/IDR? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/gDsab6fvw1 https://t.co/8mcwr3YU0U
  • China's Shanghai Composite opens lower 2.23% -BBG
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2020 15:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 143.72. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2lo1ecQr4y
  • #Coronavirus #pandemic fears impact on #ASEAN stock indexes (monthly charts): Top Left - Singapore, lowest since Dec 2018 Top Right - Malaysia, lowest since December 2011 Bottom Left - Indonesia, lowest since October 2018 Bottom Right - Philippines, lowest since December 2016 https://t.co/rnQCwo2btI
  • #Coronavirus cases in South Korea surge to over 2,000 (BBG)
  • South Korea confirms 256 more #coronavirus cases, bringing total to 2,022 -BBG
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Private Sector Credit (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 2.5% Expected: 2.4% Previous: 2.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • The #Euro has managed to reclaim some lost ground against the US Dollar as expected but the recovery may be starting to run out of momentum. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/9dvrHeR6WJ https://t.co/XJFJ5EjS3Z
  • The #Euro soared in its best day in over 2 years with $EURUSD on the verge of a key bullish breakout. The US #Dollar sank as #coronavirus fears further juiced aggressive dovish #Fed bets #USD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/02/28/Euro-Soars-to-Next-Breakout-Point-as-Dollar-Sinks-on-Fed-Easing-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/vxu3MmZ9pd
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2020 15:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 143.72.

2020-02-28 01:23:00
Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.70% from last week.

GBP/JPY

BEARISH

50.31%

49.69%

7.52% Daily

4.29% Weekly

-29.20% Daily

-33.70% Weekly

-14.51% Daily

-18.82% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 19 when GBP/JPY traded near 143.72, price has moved 1.72% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.52% higher than yesterday and 4.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.20% lower than yesterday and 33.70% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2020 15:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 143.72. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 16, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2020-02-27 17:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 03, 2019 when Wall Street traded near 26,200.30.
2020-02-24 17:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 03, 2019 when France 40 traded near 5,464.40.
2020-02-24 15:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 03, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,999.10.
2020-02-24 15:23:00
GBP/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.