Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 03, 2019 when Wall Street traded near 26,200.30.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.49% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
53.63%
46.37%
77.04% Daily
78.29% Weekly
-17.27% Daily
-33.49% Weekly
15.81% Daily
0.19% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 53.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.16 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 03 when Wall Street traded near 26,200.30, price has moved 6.95% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 77.04% higher than yesterday and 78.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.27% lower than yesterday and 33.49% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 03, 2019 when Wall Street traded near 26,200.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
