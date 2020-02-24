We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 03, 2019 when Wall Street traded near 26,200.30.

2020-02-24 17:23:00
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.49% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BEARISH

53.63%

46.37%

77.04% Daily

78.29% Weekly

-17.27% Daily

-33.49% Weekly

15.81% Daily

0.19% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 53.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.16 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 03 when Wall Street traded near 26,200.30, price has moved 6.95% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 77.04% higher than yesterday and 78.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.27% lower than yesterday and 33.49% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 03, 2019 when Wall Street traded near 26,200.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

