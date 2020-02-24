We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
2020-02-24 16:34:00
EUR/USD Eyes Correcting Higher, Watch This Price – Euro vs US Dollar Outlook
2020-02-24 10:30:00
2020-02-24 10:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
2020-02-24 16:34:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Levels to Watch, Brexit Focus Returns
2020-02-24 09:10:00
2020-02-24 09:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
2020-02-24 16:34:00
Japanese Yen Struggles as USDJPY Breaks Long Term Downtrend
2020-02-24 03:00:00
2020-02-24 03:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
2020-02-24 16:34:00
Gold Gap-and-Go Breakout: XAU Fresh Highs as Coronavirus Fear Spreads
2020-02-24 15:00:00
2020-02-24 15:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
2020-02-24 16:34:00
US Dollar, Euro, Gold, Dow Forecasts & More for the Week Ahead
2020-02-23 16:00:00
2020-02-23 16:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
2020-02-14 18:00:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 03, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,999.10.

2020-02-24 15:23:00
Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 49.39% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

53.94%

46.06%

152.13% Daily

108.67% Weekly

-23.94% Daily

-49.39% Weekly

22.02% Daily

-14.43% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 53.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.17 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 03 when Germany 30 traded near 12,999.10, price has moved 0.16% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 152.13% higher than yesterday and 108.67% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.94% lower than yesterday and 49.39% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 03, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,999.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

