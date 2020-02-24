Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 03, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,999.10.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 49.39% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 53.94% 46.06% 152.13% Daily 108.67% Weekly -23.94% Daily -49.39% Weekly 22.02% Daily -14.43% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 53.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.17 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 03 when Germany 30 traded near 12,999.10, price has moved 0.16% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 152.13% higher than yesterday and 108.67% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.94% lower than yesterday and 49.39% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 03, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,999.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.