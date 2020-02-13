Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Jan 24 when Germany 30 traded near 13,505.70.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 15.79% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
14.13%
85.87%
-27.99% Daily
-12.65% Weekly
4.05% Daily
15.79% Weekly
-2.10% Daily
10.70% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 14.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 6.08 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Jan 24 when Germany 30 traded near 13,505.70. The number of traders net-long is 27.99% lower than yesterday and 12.65% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.05% higher than yesterday and 15.79% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.
