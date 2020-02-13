We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Jan 24 when Germany 30 traded near 13,505.70.

2020-02-13

2020-02-13 01:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 15.79% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BULLISH

14.13%

85.87%

-27.99% Daily

-12.65% Weekly

4.05% Daily

15.79% Weekly

-2.10% Daily

10.70% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 14.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 6.08 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Jan 24 when Germany 30 traded near 13,505.70. The number of traders net-long is 27.99% lower than yesterday and 12.65% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.05% higher than yesterday and 15.79% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

