#NOK, #NZD and #AUD are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX against #USD with one-week implied volatility at 7.38, 7.05 and 7.00 respective;y [delayed]

The $JPY and the US Dollar have both seen considerable and predictable haven bid as the #coronavirus spreads/ The Dollar is winning their battle, but maybe getting stretched. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/Dh6FXm62ZE https://t.co/W8uasOaftJ

RT @LiveSquawk: BoC’s Poloz: Rates Would Have To Have Fallen Further Without Fiscal Stimulus In Canada

RT @IGSquawk: Equity markets have brushed off coronavirus fears day after day, hitting new all-time highs. Will they show the same resilie…

Asia Pacific Equities Update: Nikkei 225 (+0.17%), Shanghai Composite (+0.11%), KOSPI (+0.44%), ASX 200 (+0.09%) -BBG [delayed]

If you missed this week's session on IG Client sentiment where I discussed the Japanese #Yen, Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar outlook, check out the recording on YouTube below. I will also be following up with an article later today - https://t.co/UNc8QIUU3N

My majors-based US Dollar index hints that there may be more room for $USD to rally. Where could this take EUR/USD, USD/JPY and AUD/USD from here using technical analysis? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/6quCQmQ040 https://t.co/ULwlpDiewa

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Jan 24 when Germany 30 traded near 13,505.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DcQ2xmGBXw

LIVE NOW: In this session, Currency Analyst @ddubrovskyFX discusses traders' positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395