EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.95% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
76.72%
23.28%
10.39% Daily
53.63% Weekly
-4.29% Daily
-34.95% Weekly
6.59% Daily
16.65% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 76.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.30 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. The number of traders net-long is 10.39% higher than yesterday and 53.63% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.29% lower than yesterday and 34.95% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
