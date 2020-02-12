We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-02-12 03:23:00
EURUSD Avoids Bearish Break, The Economic and Human Toll of Virus Spread Rises
2020-02-12 02:29:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 20:00:00
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
News
Gold Price to Take Cues from Coronavirus News Following Fed Testimony
2020-02-12 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels
2020-02-11 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
News
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-11 21:00:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
Real Time News
  • #Palladium prices may be on the verge of a bearish correction as the precious metal tests critical support with $XAGUSD in the early stages of what could be a bullish breakout. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/nB9EBa46ek https://t.co/SwQE8CsuIp
  • Technical signals hint the US Dollar’s aggressive climb against currencies such as the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit could be due for a pause as USD/PHP eyes key support #USD $USDSGD $USDMYR $USDPHP #ASEAN - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/02/12/US-Dollar-Faces-Reversal-Hint-as-USDSGD-and-USDMYR-Eye-Resistance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/jM7BhAREfY
  • Malaysia 2019 GDP at 4.3% versus 4.5% expected which was the slowest pace since 2009. Q4 growth at 3.6% y/y (vs 4.1% expected). Overall rather disappointing numbers and $USDMYR ticking cautiously higher in Wednesday Asia trade #Malaysia #Ringgit https://t.co/Cc657BranV
  • Here is my trading video for today: '$EURUSD Avoids Bearish Break, The Economic and Human Toll of Virus Spread Rises' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/02/12/EURUSD-Avoids-Bearish-Break-The-Economic-and-Human-Toll-of-Virus-Spread-Rises.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/nW7yNX0anz
  • The $USD may rise if #coronavirus fears result in a resurgence in market volatility, sending USD/SGD and USD/MYR higher. This is as growth in the Fed’s balance sheet appears to slow. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3TUGodldxg https://t.co/0bgtOXwqGq
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.38% Gold: 0.01% Silver: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vrvFSAvRe5
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Rebound Due Ahead? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/02/12/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Dollar-Rebound-Due-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/zIrEJteUsj
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NMkOEE6nnU
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.96% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/T8OYDyAxbG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.25%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 86.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hmnHCYnP4K
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.95% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BEARISH

76.72%

23.28%

10.39% Daily

53.63% Weekly

-4.29% Daily

-34.95% Weekly

6.59% Daily

16.65% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 76.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.30 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. The number of traders net-long is 10.39% higher than yesterday and 53.63% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.29% lower than yesterday and 34.95% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

