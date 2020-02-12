EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 30 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.

#Palladium prices may be on the verge of a bearish correction as the precious metal tests critical support with $XAGUSD in the early stages of what could be a bullish breakout. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/nB9EBa46ek https://t.co/SwQE8CsuIp

Technical signals hint the US Dollar’s aggressive climb against currencies such as the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit could be due for a pause as USD/PHP eyes key support #USD $USDSGD $USDMYR $USDPHP #ASEAN - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/02/12/US-Dollar-Faces-Reversal-Hint-as-USDSGD-and-USDMYR-Eye-Resistance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/jM7BhAREfY

Malaysia 2019 GDP at 4.3% versus 4.5% expected which was the slowest pace since 2009. Q4 growth at 3.6% y/y (vs 4.1% expected). Overall rather disappointing numbers and $USDMYR ticking cautiously higher in Wednesday Asia trade #Malaysia #Ringgit https://t.co/Cc657BranV

Here is my trading video for today: '$EURUSD Avoids Bearish Break, The Economic and Human Toll of Virus Spread Rises' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/02/12/EURUSD-Avoids-Bearish-Break-The-Economic-and-Human-Toll-of-Virus-Spread-Rises.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/nW7yNX0anz

The $USD may rise if #coronavirus fears result in a resurgence in market volatility, sending USD/SGD and USD/MYR higher. This is as growth in the Fed’s balance sheet appears to slow. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3TUGodldxg https://t.co/0bgtOXwqGq

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Rebound Due Ahead? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/02/12/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Dollar-Rebound-Due-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/zIrEJteUsj

