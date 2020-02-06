EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 24, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.44.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open
2020-02-06 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Signals to End Consolidation, British Pound vs USD Price Outlook
2020-02-06 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Watch Out For The Valentine's Day Massacre
2020-02-06 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Returns to Resistance, NFP on Deck: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-06 14:45:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2020-02-06 11:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Gold Prices, S&P 500, DAX Index at Critical Turning Points
2020-02-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Picks Up, Euro Nears Important Support, Equities Remain Bouyant - US Market Open
2020-02-06 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.40%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 81.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/s4mp40lfAs
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994
  • EU Official says Trade Chief Hogan and USTR Lighthizer talks were constructive $EUR $DXY
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.25% Gold: 0.57% Oil - US Crude: 0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sdVSfeF0Mi
  • LIVE IN 30 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 24, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.44. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rxbfrdi5D9
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.445% 3-Year: 1.437% 5-Year: 1.460% 7-year: 1.562% 10-Year: 1.642% 30-Year: 2.112% $TNX
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/igfNCzctEL
  • #NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Currency Volatility Don't miss this key $USD insight via @DailyFX ahead of monthly jobs data due Friday, February 07 at 13:30 GMT Full Report: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/special_reports/2020/02/06/nfp-nonfarm-payrolls-drives-the-us-dollar-usd-currency-volatility.html #FX #Forex #Trading #Analysis https://t.co/uspD7PRnFk
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 24, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.44.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 24, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.44.

2020-02-06 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 29.69% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BULLISH

47.66%

52.34%

-13.28% Daily

-12.63% Weekly

20.25% Daily

29.69% Weekly

1.54% Daily

5.37% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 24 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.44, price has moved 0.22% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.28% lower than yesterday and 12.63% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.25% higher than yesterday and 29.69% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 24, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.44. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2020-02-06 11:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 04 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 04 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33.
2020-02-04 09:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 09, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.64.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 09, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.64.
2020-01-23 17:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 18, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 18, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.
2020-01-22 18:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.