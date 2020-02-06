LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.40%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 81.97%.

EU Official says Trade Chief Hogan and USTR Lighthizer talks were constructive $EUR $DXY

Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.25% Gold: 0.57% Oil - US Crude: 0.24%

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 24, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.44. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY strength.

US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.445% 3-Year: 1.437% 5-Year: 1.460% 7-year: 1.562% 10-Year: 1.642% 30-Year: 2.112% $TNX

Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.55%