USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 04 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 45.01% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
19.46%
80.54%
-29.79% Daily
-46.25% Weekly
25.09% Daily
45.01% Weekly
8.58% Daily
9.00% Weekly
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 19.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.14 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 04 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33. The number of traders net-long is 29.79% lower than yesterday and 46.25% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.09% higher than yesterday and 45.01% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.