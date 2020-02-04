USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 04 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
2020-02-03 17:06:00
US Dollar Longs Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Jump, CAD at Risk - COT Report
2020-02-03 10:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Bleak as Brexit Slide Continues
2020-02-04 09:10:00
British Pound Technical Forecasts: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NOK
2020-02-04 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gain on China Slowdown Woes, British Pound Sinks
2020-02-04 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD – Charts to Watch
2020-02-03 17:02:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains as Risk Appetite Revives, Production Cuts Possible
2020-02-04 07:09:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Price Outlook: Eyes on Fed Repos
2020-02-04 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains as Risk Appetite Revives, Production Cuts Possible
2020-02-04 07:09:00
China Stocks Gap Down Doesn't Pull Dow or AUDUSD With It, But Oil Slide Persists
2020-02-04 03:32:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-02-03 18:00:00
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-01-31 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX will keep you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Construction PMI (JAN), Actual: 48.4 Expected: 47.1 Previous: 44.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-04
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/XCIZKNHmW1
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/64g6evN2L7
  • USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 04 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CAD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kb6oglApqE
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Construction PMI (JAN) due at 09:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 47.1 Previous: 44.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-04
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.30%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 79.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/f2G4GHTKI7
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.59% Silver: 0.17% Gold: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mudnnUXker
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/KDBwJIWyIe
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.40% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GU51VjbYHw
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 04 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 04 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33.

2020-02-04 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 45.01% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BULLISH

19.46%

80.54%

-29.79% Daily

-46.25% Weekly

25.09% Daily

45.01% Weekly

8.58% Daily

9.00% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 19.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.14 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Oct 04 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33. The number of traders net-long is 29.79% lower than yesterday and 46.25% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.09% higher than yesterday and 45.01% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 09, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.64.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 09, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.64.
2020-01-23 17:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 18, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 18, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.
2020-01-22 18:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80.
2020-01-15 01:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 30 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 30 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
2020-01-07 14:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.