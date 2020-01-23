We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Sinks on ECB: EUR/USD Fresh 2020 Lows, EUR/JPY Tests 121.00
2020-01-23
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher Points to Further Gains
2020-01-23 09:00:00
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
Gold Eyes Shooting Higher As Support Holds - XAU/USD Technical Outlook
2020-01-23 10:29:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Sinks 6% – WTI Targets Technical Support
2020-01-23 17:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 09, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.64.

2020-01-23 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 41.68% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

51.37%

48.63%

21.46% Daily

25.00% Weekly

-32.06% Daily

-41.68% Weekly

-12.18% Daily

-19.67% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 09 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.64, price has moved 0.66% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.46% higher than yesterday and 25.00% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.06% lower than yesterday and 41.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 09, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.64. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

