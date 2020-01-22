USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 18, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 2.27% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
48.81%
51.19%
-27.11% Daily
-32.09% Weekly
-12.24% Daily
-2.27% Weekly
-20.19% Daily
-19.52% Weekly
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 48.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 18 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31, price has moved 0.25% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.11% lower than yesterday and 32.09% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.24% lower than yesterday and 2.27% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 18, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
