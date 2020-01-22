USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 18, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Breaking Out, EUR/USD Muted as Italian Fears Resurface - US Market Open
2020-01-22 14:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Tests Support, ECB on Deck
2020-01-22 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Breaking Out, EUR/USD Muted as Italian Fears Resurface - US Market Open
2020-01-22 14:00:00
GBP/USD Downtrend Move Cracks, Bears at Risk - GBP vs USD Price Outlook
2020-01-22 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook – Enough of a Rest for Another Run?
2020-01-22 12:00:00
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-22 13:00:00
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Favorite quotes of the day: Bridgewater's Dalio 'cash is trash'; Bridgewater's Prince saying the boom-bust economic cycle is over; JPM's Dimon saying the only bubble is in sovereign debt
  • $GBPUSD trying to base some support of fibo prior resistance 3117 https://t.co/iiuOEdfZUN
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.17% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% Gold: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/81A2igDsqg
  • $GBPUSD is again testing resistance on the daily chart at a trendline joining recent lower highs. If it can break out to the upside from a triangle pattern. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/ojGkdTFnD5 https://t.co/cKwcQFOv4L
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.48%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5Ouy6Syf8T
  • Boeing CEO says the company plans to start with a "clean sheet of paper" on a new midsize airplane... Yikes $BA
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.22% Wall Street: 0.16% France 40: 0.02% Germany 30: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/d2OTCpHJCS
  • En español: Dow Jones - ¿Qué es y por qué es importante para los traders? #trading #DJIA #DJI #WallStreet https://t.co/Bp9tig8NWi https://t.co/ttpiN9Js8M
  • The $NZD is poised to mark the fourth consecutive weekly decline against the US Dollar with NZD/USD down more-than 2.4% off the late-December highs. Get your market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/MUrqMYnGGV https://t.co/fmExUwAaSK
  • #Crypto update: $BTC +0.3% $BCH +2.1% $ETH +0.5% $LTC +2.4% $XRP +0.7%
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 18, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 18, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.

2020-01-22 18:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 2.27% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BULLISH

48.81%

51.19%

-27.11% Daily

-32.09% Weekly

-12.24% Daily

-2.27% Weekly

-20.19% Daily

-19.52% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 48.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 18 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31, price has moved 0.25% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.11% lower than yesterday and 32.09% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.24% lower than yesterday and 2.27% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 18, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80.
2020-01-15 01:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 30 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 30 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
2020-01-07 14:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 31, 2020 10:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.63.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 31, 2020 10:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.63.
2020-01-07 11:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 23:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 23:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2020-01-07 09:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.