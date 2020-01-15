Silver, #GoldPrices May Fall on #TradeDeal📉 XPD/USD to Rise?📈 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/15/Silver-Gold-Prices-May-Fall-on-Trade-Deal-XPDUSD-to-Rise.html

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.92%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.43%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qklLbAPNyu

#GBP, #SEK and #NZD are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 6.65, 6.38 and 6.20 respectively [delayed] -BBG

Check out the recording to this week's session where I incorporated IG Client Sentiment in the outlook for $USDJPY, $AUDJPY and $AUDUSD on YouTube here. Full write-up on this to come later today, stay tuned! - https://t.co/EAbuSyiDDS

Crude #oil along with the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona may rise on US-China trade war optimism, though trouble in Europe Asia may erase their gains. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Nr2Wd6DSnG https://t.co/LFL0GZkvTN

The #AustralianDollar has risen in anticipation of a #USChinatradedeal. But the Australia-China trade relationship has not suffered much and may even have been helped by China’s spat with the US. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/15/Australian-Dollar-May-Not-Have-Much-to-Gain-From-US-China-Deal.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD, #AUD,

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EwQ6vYvKfg

