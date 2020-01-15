AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 62.43% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
47.41%
52.59%
-12.25% Daily
-3.28% Weekly
42.72% Daily
62.43% Weekly
10.04% Daily
22.86% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.41% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 02 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80, price has moved 0.08% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.25% lower than yesterday and 3.28% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 42.72% higher than yesterday and 62.43% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
