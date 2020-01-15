AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
2020-01-14 20:00:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
2020-01-14 20:00:00
Swiss Franc (CHF) on Currency Manipulating Watchlist, GBP/USD to dip on BoE Dove - US Market Open
2020-01-14 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?
2020-01-14 19:30:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver, Gold Prices May Fall on Trade Deal. XPD/USD to Rise?
2020-01-15 03:00:00
3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements
2020-01-14 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Silver, #GoldPrices May Fall on #TradeDeal📉 XPD/USD to Rise?📈 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/15/Silver-Gold-Prices-May-Fall-on-Trade-Deal-XPDUSD-to-Rise.html
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.92%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.43%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qklLbAPNyu
  • #GBP, #SEK and #NZD are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 6.65, 6.38 and 6.20 respectively [delayed] -BBG
  • Check out the recording to this week's session where I incorporated IG Client Sentiment in the outlook for $USDJPY, $AUDJPY and $AUDUSD on YouTube here. Full write-up on this to come later today, stay tuned! - https://t.co/EAbuSyiDDS
  • @ZabelinDimitri Just saw it. Incredible piece of cinema
  • Crude #oil along with the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona may rise on US-China trade war optimism, though trouble in Europe Asia may erase their gains. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Nr2Wd6DSnG https://t.co/LFL0GZkvTN
  • The #AustralianDollar has risen in anticipation of a #USChinatradedeal. But the Australia-China trade relationship has not suffered much and may even have been helped by China’s spat with the US. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/15/Australian-Dollar-May-Not-Have-Much-to-Gain-From-US-China-Deal.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD, #AUD,
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EwQ6vYvKfg
  • cc: @realDonaldTrump @federalreserve https://t.co/QXOw5pdYP6
  • The $SGD, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso are rallying versus USD ahead of a highly-expected US-China phase on trade deal signing. Can it prolong? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/SyOGN9cnKs https://t.co/ojSJtrvpfD
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80.

2020-01-15 01:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 62.43% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BULLISH

47.41%

52.59%

-12.25% Daily

-3.28% Weekly

42.72% Daily

62.43% Weekly

10.04% Daily

22.86% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.41% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 02 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80, price has moved 0.08% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.25% lower than yesterday and 3.28% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 42.72% higher than yesterday and 62.43% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 30 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 30 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
2020-01-07 14:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 31, 2020 10:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.63.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 31, 2020 10:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.63.
2020-01-07 11:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 23:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 23:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2020-01-07 09:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,816.10.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,816.10.
2020-01-06 12:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.