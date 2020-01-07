EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 23:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 10.28% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.89%
50.11%
-3.52% Daily
-2.67% Weekly
13.11% Daily
10.28% Weekly
4.15% Daily
3.42% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85, price has moved 0.78% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.52% lower than yesterday and 2.67% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.11% higher than yesterday and 10.28% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 23:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
