EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 23:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BULLISH 49.89% 50.11% -3.52% Daily -2.67% Weekly 13.11% Daily 10.28% Weekly 4.15% Daily 3.42% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85, price has moved 0.78% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.52% lower than yesterday and 2.67% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.11% higher than yesterday and 10.28% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 23:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.