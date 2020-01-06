Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,816.10.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/03/Crude-Oil-Prices-Up-as-US-Strike-Kills-IRGC-Quds-Force-Leader.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #iran #Soleimani https://t.co/Q9dpAyiizf
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.84% Silver: 0.71% Gold: 0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JrERE0l1Lq
  • The $USD and Japanese Yen may have experienced false upside breakouts, paving the way for what may be near-term weakness against the Euro, British Pound and Australian Dollar. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/v35FytV4Rh https://t.co/OJmzVfd1jF
  • RT @FirstSquawk: REPUBLICAN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: IF IRAN CONTINUES TO ATTACK THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ALLIES, IT WILL PAY A HEAVY PRICE…
  • The US Dollar may reverse against the Singapore Dollar after USD/SGD left behind a bullish technical signal. USD/MYR extended its drop after clearing rising support, will it prolong? #SGD $USDSGD #MYR $USDMYR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/03/Singapore-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-USDSGD-Price-Bottoms.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Y3a5LVNZb1
  • Spread on the Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan CDS index widens from geopolitical tension amid #IraqiEmbassyAttack and the death of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ongugLPCPX
  • RT @FerroTV: "In 2019, the global economy received some 90 interest rate cuts across 45 global central banks, which represents the largest…
  • Uh oh. Starting the new year with heightened geopolitical risk. Watching global risk trends. https://t.co/hfbGrtUUaZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.66%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pBmcnunPTJ
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,816.10.

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,816.10.

2020-01-06 12:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.24% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BEARISH

51.21%

48.79%

31.58% Daily

75.91% Weekly

-2.12% Daily

-23.24% Weekly

12.66% Daily

7.90% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 51.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 04 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,816.10, price has moved 9.22% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 31.58% higher than yesterday and 75.91% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.12% lower than yesterday and 23.24% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,816.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

