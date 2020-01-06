Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,816.10.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.24% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BEARISH 51.21% 48.79% 31.58% Daily 75.91% Weekly -2.12% Daily -23.24% Weekly 12.66% Daily 7.90% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 51.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 04 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,816.10, price has moved 9.22% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 31.58% higher than yesterday and 75.91% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.12% lower than yesterday and 23.24% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,816.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.