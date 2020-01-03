EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Dec 27, 2019 07:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 122.38.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.38% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 51.52% 48.48% 14.86% Daily -2.30% Weekly -25.00% Daily -16.38% Weekly -8.67% Daily -9.67% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 27 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.38, price has moved 1.52% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.86% higher than yesterday and 2.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.00% lower than yesterday and 16.38% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Dec 27, 2019 07:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 122.38. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.