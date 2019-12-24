AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.73%
50.27%
-9.56% Daily
-8.76% Weekly
8.48% Daily
29.73% Weekly
-1.31% Daily
7.23% Weekly
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 13 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69, price has moved 0.61% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.56% lower than yesterday and 8.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.48% higher than yesterday and 29.73% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
