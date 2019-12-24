We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast - Battling Short-Term Technical Indicators
2019-12-23 10:45:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Groans on Brexit as Holidays Leave Thin Liquidity
2019-12-24 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2019-12-24 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Keeps USD in Broad Range But Still Looks Pressured
2019-12-23 02:13:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Hits 6-Week High, Overbought Signal Flashes
2019-12-24 10:30:00
Gold Prices Up as Weaker US Data Hit Risk Appetite. Trade Story Drives
2019-12-24 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold Prices Up as Weaker US Data Hit Risk Appetite. Trade Story Drives
2019-12-24 07:00:00
Top 5 Most Volatile Events of 2019: Charts & Themes to Remember
2019-12-23 20:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-23 18:40:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.

2019-12-24 10:23:00
Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 29.73% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BULLISH

49.73%

50.27%

-9.56% Daily

-8.76% Weekly

8.48% Daily

29.73% Weekly

-1.31% Daily

7.23% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 13 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69, price has moved 0.61% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.56% lower than yesterday and 8.76% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.48% higher than yesterday and 29.73% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

