EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 7.07% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BEARISH 51.43% 48.57% 9.14% Daily 27.19% Weekly -18.76% Daily -7.07% Weekly -6.46% Daily 7.87% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 04 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11, price has moved 0.08% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.14% higher than yesterday and 27.19% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.76% lower than yesterday and 7.07% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.