We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-12-20 17:23:00
US Dollar Volatility May Rise Next Year: DXY, EUR, CAD Charts & More
2019-12-20 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Jumps to Session Highs as the Dollar Gains on US Data
2019-12-20 15:40:00
Pound Extends Slide, USDJPY and USDMXN Ranges, Liquidity Bleeds
2019-12-20 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold to Track November Range with US-China to Sign Trade Deal in 2020
2019-12-20 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs
2019-12-19 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.64% Gold: -0.06% Oil - US Crude: -1.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hD0Pa6PhQS
  • RT @Amdalleq: Since September 11, 2019, Federal Reserve's (US Central Bank) Balance Sheet total assets have increased by $367 billion. On…
  • RT @CNBC: Xi Jinping says 'phase one' trade deal benefits both US and China, seeks to sign as soon as possible https://t.co/KXqiK1VWWq
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2x8TGJSMz0
  • A close below the low end of the zone, could persuade more sellers to join the market and press $USDCHF towards 0.9639. Get your USD/CHF technical analysis from @malkudsi here:https://t.co/nLk3wbhtbc https://t.co/NkVgpA97NW
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.33% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.42% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6IHGLsfXZw
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal. China has already started large scale…
  • RT @Econoday: Personal income jumped 0.5 percent in November to top Econoday's consensus range, and growth included a solid 0.4 percent gai…
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.51% Wall Street: 0.39% France 40: 0.04% Germany 30: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MDCZQCtEQO
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +0.17% #BITCOINCASH -0.15% #ETHEREUM +1.00% #RIPPLE +2.86% #LITECOIN +1.57%
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.

2019-12-20 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 7.07% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BEARISH

51.43%

48.57%

9.14% Daily

27.19% Weekly

-18.76% Daily

-7.07% Weekly

-6.46% Daily

7.87% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 04 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11, price has moved 0.08% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.14% higher than yesterday and 27.19% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.76% lower than yesterday and 7.07% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.30.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.30.
2019-12-13 15:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.
2019-12-13 09:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
2019-12-13 05:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.