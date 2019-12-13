USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.77% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
79.97%
20.03%
-10.89% Daily
-8.35% Weekly
-29.24% Daily
-25.77% Weekly
-15.29% Daily
-12.46% Weekly
USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 79.97% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.99 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98. The number of traders net-long is 10.89% lower than yesterday and 8.35% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.24% lower than yesterday and 25.77% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
