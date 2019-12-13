USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro vs USD Forecast: EUR/USD Gears up to 1.1200 Handle – What’s Next?
2019-12-13 10:30:00
Euro Stoxx 50 May Rally on UK Election, Retail Sales Data
2019-12-13 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Outlook Post-Election: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
2019-12-13 09:00:00
GBP/USD Soars as Boris Johnson Wins Substantial Majority, What Happens Next?
2019-12-13 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Rally May Extend on Trade Deal
2019-12-13 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Fails at Downtrend Resistance - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-12 16:18:00
Gold price outlook: uptick post FOMC but investors remain wary of tariff developments
2019-12-12 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye US-China Trade Deal Terms for Direction
2019-12-13 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Meet Trend Resistance, Near-term Turn Lower Looks Next
2019-12-12 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/mk1w1DM2Rh https://t.co/gfDv4QcaZ7
  • RT @JMahony_IG: 2019 vs 2017. Incredible to see the decimation of Labour votes in their traditional heartlands. https://t.co/jEDc3aNNkV
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/Ha25p32Ax2
  • 🇬🇧 GBP BoE/TNS Inflation Next 12 Mths (NOV), Actual: 3.1% Expected: N/A Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-13
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/vvSaRzqnyk
  • USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CHF weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/luvd6aOalw
  • FTSE 100 +1.69% @ 7409 FTSE 250 +4.43% @ 21710 #ftse #equities @DailyFXTeam
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP BoE/TNS Inflation Next 12 Mths (NOV) due at 09:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-13
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.79%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JT9th5spHe
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.67% Gold: 0.04% Silver: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sxMNqr5Al2
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.

2019-12-13 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
USD/CHF chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.77% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BEARISH

79.97%

20.03%

-10.89% Daily

-8.35% Weekly

-29.24% Daily

-25.77% Weekly

-15.29% Daily

-12.46% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 79.97% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.99 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98. The number of traders net-long is 10.89% lower than yesterday and 8.35% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.24% lower than yesterday and 25.77% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
2019-12-13 05:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Nov 08, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Nov 08, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
2019-12-12 02:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 26, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.24.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 26, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.24.
2019-12-06 17:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.