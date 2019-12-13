We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-13 14:00:00
US Dollar Falls to Five-Month-Lows as GBP/USD, EUR/USD Break Out
2019-12-13 13:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Rallies as Path to Brexit Clears after UK Election
2019-12-13 15:45:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.30.
2019-12-13 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-13 14:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Looks to Be Down Before Up
2019-12-13 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Fails at Downtrend Resistance - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-12 16:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Positive US-China Trade Talk Powers Rally
2019-12-13 11:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye US-China Trade Deal Terms for Direction
2019-12-13 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.40% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5jhChSzfjt
  • $AUDUSD, very sensitive to trade wars, has a Phase 1 finally pushed through, broke long-term trendline resistance, cleared its 200-day moving average, and this is its follow up. Not good. https://t.co/j9M0iKZndA
  • RT @AtlantaFed: On December 13, the #GDPNow model nowcast of real GDP growth in Q42019 is 2.0%. View GDPNow for more details. https://t.co/…
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.26% France 40: 0.18% US 500: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/sR1ntaGS9G
  • A bit of perspective on the supposed $50 billion ag purchases promised by China $USDCNH $ZS_F $ZC_F $ZW_F $HE_F https://t.co/ssyb3VbSj7
  • Wait...I thought he said no reason to wait until the elections. This is honestly the most confusing deal I have seen in a while. Not even the negotiators are on the same page which is a serious concern https://t.co/y4VLp0Motu
  • Fed Vice Chair Williams: - No plan to raise rates for a long time $DXY
  • RT @zerohedge: TRUMP SAYS 25% CHINA TARIFFS WILL BE USED IN PHASE-TWO TALKS
  • RT @forexflowlive: #Fed Williams: Fed not planning to raise rates for a long time.
  • Dow Jones & Yuan Wobble Despite China Confirming Trade Deal with US - via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/12/13/dow-jones-surges-yuan-spikes-as-china-confirms-trade-deal-with-us.html
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.30.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.30.

2019-12-13 15:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
GBP/USD chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.56% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BEARISH

50.59%

49.41%

5.59% Daily

13.29% Weekly

-16.36% Daily

-18.56% Weekly

-6.53% Daily

-5.05% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 03 when GBP/USD traded near 1.30, price has moved 2.57% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.59% higher than yesterday and 13.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.36% lower than yesterday and 18.56% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 when GBP/USD traded near 1.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jun 26 when USD/CHF traded near 0.98.
2019-12-13 09:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
2019-12-13 05:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Nov 08, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Nov 08, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
2019-12-12 02:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.