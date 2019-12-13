AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Pop Failing at Range Top?
2019-12-13 04:00:00
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2019-12-12 20:36:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Soars as Boris Johnson Wins Substantial Majority, What Happens Next?
2019-12-13 06:00:00
S&P 500 and Risk Trends Next Steps After Trade War, Brexit Developments
2019-12-13 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Rally May Extend on Trade Deal
2019-12-13 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Fails at Downtrend Resistance - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-12 16:18:00
Gold price outlook: uptick post FOMC but investors remain wary of tariff developments
2019-12-12 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Meet Trend Resistance, Near-term Turn Lower Looks Next
2019-12-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/OQ3Z4F5IKd
  • RT @onlyyoontv: Hearing from sources here- one government- #China leaders not yet accepted deal. Issues? 1) $50bln purchases hard target. O…
  • The USD/INR may fall as the Nifty 50 rises after the US and China avoided tariff escalation and Indian CPI increased at its fastest pace since July 2016 amid on onion shortage #Rupee #Nifty $USDINR #India - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/12/13/US-Dollar-Rupee-and-Nifty-50-Outlook-After-Trade-Deal-Indian-CPI.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/bFYO1ancMP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.72%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nYymXMT3Ef
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/N8I5yJQvDQ
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 2.27% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cHbkZaRBsW
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.00% France 40: 0.90% Wall Street: 0.38% US 500: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xjpsQhj1YB
  • Conservative Party secure majority after winning 326th seat - Sky News
  • En español: La libra esterlina festeja la victoria electoral de Boris Johnson; $GBPUSD estalla al alza y marca un nuevo máximo anual #trading #forex #brexit #GE19 👉Los detalles aquí 👉👉https://t.co/Oyu9WBNeWL https://t.co/i9YL9D85hg
  • After a dismal week for the $USD, SGD, PHP, IDR and MYR turn their focus to the Federal Reserve. USD/PHP is also awaiting the BSP rate decision as USD/INR eyes Indian CPI data.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/hA2QjnL2kU https://t.co/f5jVxH0aHc
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.

2019-12-13 05:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
AUD/USD chart

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.82% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BULLISH

49.35%

50.65%

-7.81% Daily

-24.74% Weekly

-1.97% Daily

7.82% Weekly

-4.94% Daily

-11.15% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 07 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69, price has moved 0.38% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.81% lower than yesterday and 24.74% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.97% lower than yesterday and 7.82% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Nov 08, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Nov 08, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
2019-12-12 02:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 26, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.24.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 26, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.24.
2019-12-06 17:25:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 05 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 05 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2019-11-25 12:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.