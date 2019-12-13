AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.82% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 49.35% 50.65% -7.81% Daily -24.74% Weekly -1.97% Daily 7.82% Weekly -4.94% Daily -11.15% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 07 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69, price has moved 0.38% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.81% lower than yesterday and 24.74% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.97% lower than yesterday and 7.82% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.