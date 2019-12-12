USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Nov 08, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.

RT @scmpeconomy: China’s Central Economic Work Conference for 2020: 5 things you need to know #China #china #CEWC https://t.co/qj9rOIOGZk…

Overnight index swaps are pricing in about a 67.6% probability of a Fed rate cut at the 07/29/2020 meeting -BBG #USD

Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.26% Oil - US Crude: 0.20% Gold: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/J21ZFiuA4H

Some of the top event risk next week: (WED) RBNZ Official Cash Rate (THRS) Australian Employment Change (NOV) (THRS) Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (YoY) (NOV) #NZD #AUD #JPY

The #Euro snapped downward to overturn a would-be bullish breakout, signaling that sellers have reclaimed the initiative. Will they follow through this time? Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/bcdnjN4MzE https://t.co/MguYxFwgdq

Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PZOhmaDnAg

Interesting to see how this will impact CDS spreads on sovereign bonds and impact on INR @ddubrovskyFX https://t.co/HuuJiEn8E4

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.02%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/soA1hKBbBG

Some of top event risk over the next 24hrs are: UK’s General Election – Polls Open [7:00 GMT], European Central Bank Rate Decision [12:45], and Bank of Canada’s Stephen Poloz Gives Speech in Toronto [17:30] #GBP #EUR #CAD