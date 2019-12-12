We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR Price Outlook: Euro Eyes ECB Meeting, Lagarde After Fed
2019-12-11 18:02:00
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-11 16:00:00
GBP/USD Breaks 5-Year Resistance, EUR/GBP Testing Key Support
2019-12-12 01:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-11 16:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-11 16:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-11 15:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Support Rebound to Face FOMC- GLD Levels
2019-12-11 16:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-11 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
2019-12-10 19:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Nov 08, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.

2019-12-12 02:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/CAD chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.72% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BEARISH

50.32%

49.68%

19.47% Daily

9.82% Weekly

-22.94% Daily

-25.72% Weekly

-6.18% Daily

-11.27% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 50.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 08 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32, price has moved 0.40% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.47% higher than yesterday and 9.82% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.94% lower than yesterday and 25.72% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Nov 08, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

