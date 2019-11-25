We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 05 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 05 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.89% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

68.80%

31.20%

16.36% Daily

-1.09% Weekly

-15.34% Daily

-8.89% Weekly

4.19% Daily

-3.66% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 68.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.21 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since May 05 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. The number of traders net-long is 16.36% higher than yesterday and 1.09% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.34% lower than yesterday and 8.89% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

