USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 13, 2019 16:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 33.02% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BULLISH 49.82% 50.18% -15.92% Daily -14.63% Weekly 25.33% Daily 33.02% Weekly 0.72% Daily 4.07% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99, price has moved 0.50% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.92% lower than yesterday and 14.63% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.33% higher than yesterday and 33.02% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 13, 2019 16:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.