USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 13, 2019 16:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

GBP/USD and EUR/USD Suffer on PMI Report - US Market Open
2019-11-22 14:30:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, DXY & More – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-22 13:00:00
GBP/USD and EUR/USD Suffer on PMI Report - US Market Open
2019-11-22 14:30:00
Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar - Webinar
2019-11-21 19:51:00
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Gold Price: Signals to Break the Deadlock - XAU/USD Forecast
2019-11-22 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges 6% in Two Days – WTI Resistance Ahead
2019-11-21 16:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains
2019-11-22 09:00:00
  • Nice thread from @chigrl summarizing the November prelim IHS Markit #PMI reports for November released today $AUD $JPY $EUR $GBP $USD https://t.co/jI2tvJyrO4
  • 🇺🇸 USD U. of Mich. Sentiment (NOV F), Actual: 96.8 Expected: 95.7 Previous: 95.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.68%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/18Gcj2mgVl
  • German Finance Minister Scholz says no expectations for EU deficit rules to change $EUR
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.14% Silver: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/coQYpif2bb
  • $USD https://t.co/DkP4VUiBVK
  • RT @Reuters: China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S. https://t.co/jNihU0lJOH https://t.co/a7zmxAGKOk
  • 🇺🇸 USD Markit US Composite PMI (NOV P), Actual: 51.9 Expected: N/A Previous: 50.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • Any pull-back in $EURGBP will initially target Monday’s multi-month low at 0.85220 ahead of May’s low at 0.84907 and the late-March low print at 0.84725. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/eVFzZ5rzHU https://t.co/BxPRFSn5wl
  • 🇺🇸 USD Markit US Manufacturing PMI (NOV P), Actual: 52.2 Expected: 51.4 Previous: 51.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 13, 2019 16:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

2019-11-22 14:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/CHF chart

Number of traders net-short has increased by 33.02% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BULLISH

49.82%

50.18%

-15.92% Daily

-14.63% Weekly

25.33% Daily

33.02% Weekly

0.72% Daily

4.07% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99, price has moved 0.50% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.92% lower than yesterday and 14.63% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.33% higher than yesterday and 33.02% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 13, 2019 16:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

