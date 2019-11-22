Ethereum IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ethereum since Jul 04 when Ethereum traded near 291.96.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.11% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Ethereum BEARISH 94.46% 5.54% -0.84% Daily 0.95% Weekly -13.89% Daily -31.11% Weekly -1.67% Daily -1.58% Weekly

Ethereum: Retail trader data shows 94.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 17.06 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ethereum since Jul 04 when Ethereum traded near 291.96. The number of traders net-long is 0.84% lower than yesterday and 0.95% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.89% lower than yesterday and 31.11% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Ethereum prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Ethereum-bearish contrarian trading bias.