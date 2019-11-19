We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-11-19 16:23:00
US Dollar, EUR/USD Test Key Resistance Hurdles on the Chart
2019-11-19 13:34:00
Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Softens, Support in Sight
2019-11-19 17:09:00
GBP/USD Upside Capped, CAD Volatility Plummets - US Market Open
2019-11-19 14:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-18 21:00:00
US Dollar Dives to Session Lows after Trump Meets with Fed Chair Powell
2019-11-18 16:25:00
Gold Price Analyis: Resistance May Come Under Renewed Pressure
2019-11-19 09:00:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
2019-11-19 06:52:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Takes a Blow on Russia OPEC Cut Comment
2019-11-19 15:33:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
2019-11-19 06:52:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
  • Despite threats, Canada's financial system remains resilient -Wilkins
  • it's webinar time -> https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/nUFhMrafDI
  • If you're bullish on 'risk', at least this is a statistical norm for the $SPX that can give a foothold. I wouldn't base my confidence principally on this seasonality average though... https://t.co/5trRmAPl8j
  • LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • China tariffs will go 'even higher' if there is no deal -Trump
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.00%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vHfjyXpzm7
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • CAD: The $CAD has pulled off its best levels of the day with the currency tracking oil prices lower after Russia stated that they would not deepen oil production cuts.Get your market update form @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/2QSM4XcMNc https://t.co/3GTn1sT9rd
  • Senator Risch says the Senate will be voting on the Hong Kong Bill today at 5pm $USDCNH
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.41% Gold: 0.13% Oil - US Crude: -2.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TMsgbfohhO
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.

2019-11-19 16:23:00
Research, Research Team
Number of traders net-short has increased by 22.36% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BULLISH

49.70%

50.30%

-4.31% Daily

-11.74% Weekly

17.23% Daily

22.36% Weekly

5.44% Daily

2.65% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 07 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11, price has moved 0.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.31% lower than yesterday and 11.74% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.23% higher than yesterday and 22.36% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82.
2019-11-15 01:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 05, 2019 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.14.
2019-11-13 18:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 06, 2019 02:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
2019-11-13 17:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 23, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.31.
2019-11-13 01:23:00
