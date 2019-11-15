EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.86% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.27%
49.73%
-5.87% Daily
19.03% Weekly
-15.31% Daily
-16.86% Weekly
-10.81% Daily
-2.00% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 17 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82, price has moved 1.04% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.87% lower than yesterday and 19.03% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.31% lower than yesterday and 16.86% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
