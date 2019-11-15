EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.86% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 50.27% 49.73% -5.87% Daily 19.03% Weekly -15.31% Daily -16.86% Weekly -10.81% Daily -2.00% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 17 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82, price has moved 1.04% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.87% lower than yesterday and 19.03% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.31% lower than yesterday and 16.86% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.