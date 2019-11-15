EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Firms as AUD/USD Suffers, EUR/USD Drops - US Market Open
2019-11-14 13:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-14 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Advances in Bull Flag; EUR/GBP Drops from Range - Brexit Latest
2019-11-14 20:10:00
US Dollar Firms as AUD/USD Suffers, EUR/USD Drops - US Market Open
2019-11-14 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Rose on Trade Deal Woes, USD/CAD May Gain on Poloz Speech
2019-11-15 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: USD/JPY Eyes Retail Sales Data
2019-11-14 22:48:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
A Return to the Gold Standard Could be Right Around the Corner
2019-11-14 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Defends Critical Support- GLD Targets
2019-11-14 16:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Range Resistance Holds, Keeping USD/CAD Rates Pointed Higher
2019-11-14 18:30:00
US Dollar, Stocks Eye Powell Testimony as Trade Talks Stumble
2019-11-14 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 👀 https://t.co/xfH8wntdvn
  • The$USD is attempting a recovery against the Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit. Well-defined resistance levels are still keeping the USD/PHP and USD/MYR downtrend intact.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Qb4yAhiaog https://t.co/U8xm3duUJM
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YqzjqSxy4X
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY New Home Prices (MoM) (OCT) due at 01:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.53% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-15
  • #AustralianDollar Outlook Bearish as #AUDNZD Hints at Topping - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/11/15/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-AUDNZD-Hints-at-Topping.html
  • US Dollar Outlook: The release of high-impact US retail sales data, due Friday at 13:30 GMT, could provide $DXY with the necessary conviction to breakout from its recent trading range. Link below includes $USD implied volatility table and full analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/11/14/us-dollar-price-volatility-report-usdjpy-eyes-retail-sales-data.html https://t.co/YdkEonyDMI
  • #SP500 futures briefly touches record high, #Nikkei225 futures also rise as #Yen sinks ($USDJPY up). This followed comments from WH Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow who said trade talks are down to "short stokes". Follow-through seems suspect - https://t.co/By1U58T5u1 https://t.co/Onh06hHvDm
  • 📌 @CassFreight -The trade war looks as if it has reached a ‘point of no return’ from an economic perspective as rates of decline accelerate -Materially slowing freight volumes suggest an increasingly bearish economic outlook for the US domestic economy https://t.co/C6AMJ9W1Xp https://t.co/WFNh4KeeZ7
  • White Houses' Kudlow says US-China trade talks are down to "short strokes" on phase 1 of their multi-sequential trade deal - BBG #Tradewar
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) Yen Rose on Trade Deal Woes, USD/CAD May Gain on Poloz Speech #Yen $USDCAD #BoC #TradeWars - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/11/15/Yen-Rose-on-Trade-Deal-Woes-USDCAD-May-Gain-on-Poloz-Speech.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/5Q0aTzIa6e
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82.

2019-11-15 01:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/JPY chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.86% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

50.27%

49.73%

-5.87% Daily

19.03% Weekly

-15.31% Daily

-16.86% Weekly

-10.81% Daily

-2.00% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 17 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82, price has moved 1.04% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.87% lower than yesterday and 19.03% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.31% lower than yesterday and 16.86% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.82. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 05, 2019 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.14.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 05, 2019 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.14.
2019-11-13 18:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 06, 2019 02:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 06, 2019 02:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.
2019-11-13 17:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 23, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.31.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 23, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.31.
2019-11-13 01:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.
2019-11-08 16:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.