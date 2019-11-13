USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 05, 2019 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.14.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.83% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.00%
50.00%
0.86% Daily
10.04% Weekly
-6.16% Daily
-12.83% Weekly
-2.78% Daily
-2.72% Weekly
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 05 when USD/JPY traded near 109.14, price has moved 0.30% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.86% higher than yesterday and 10.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.16% lower than yesterday and 12.83% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 05, 2019 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.14. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
