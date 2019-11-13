We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Drops into Trend Support– Trade Levels
2019-11-13 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
NZD/USD Spikes on RBNZ Shock, GBP/USD Muted on Inflation Drop - US Market Open
2019-11-13 14:29:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 05, 2019 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.14.
2019-11-13 18:23:00
2019-11-13 18:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
News
Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?
2019-11-13 18:33:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sellers May Press Towards 200-DMA
2019-11-13 10:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
News
Crude Oil Price Rally Following Fed Rate Odds; USD/CAD Aims Higher, For Now
2019-11-13 16:10:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil Technical Analaysis & More
2019-11-13 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Real Time News
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Using negative rates would be tool of last resort - Forward guidance and QE would be tools to use in a future downturn $DXY
  • 🇺🇸 USD Monthly Budget Statement (OCT), Actual: -$134.5b Expected: -$130.0b Previous: -$100.5b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.16% Germany 30: 0.03% France 40: -0.01% US 500: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XEkhIPak4L
  • Beijing also resisting US requests for technology-transfer curbs and enforcement mechanism - Sources - DJ Newswires
  • US-China trade talks hit snag over farm purchases, $Dow and $SPX immediately gap lower https://t.co/f4SvWnLeDa
  • US-China trade talks hit bump over AG purchases - Dow Jones Newswires
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD RBNZ Governor at Parliament Select Committee on MPS due at 19:10 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • Fed's Kashkari: - No case made yet for backing a crypto currency $DXY
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Monthly Budget Statement (OCT) due at 19:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -$128.2b Previous: $82.8b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Viewing continued growth in economy but risks are on horizon $DXY
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 05, 2019 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.14.
2019-11-13 18:23:00

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 05, 2019 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.14.

2019-11-13 18:23:00
USD/JPY chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.83% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BEARISH

50.00%

50.00%

0.86% Daily

10.04% Weekly

-6.16% Daily

-12.83% Weekly

-2.78% Daily

-2.72% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 05 when USD/JPY traded near 109.14, price has moved 0.30% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.86% higher than yesterday and 10.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.16% lower than yesterday and 12.83% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 05, 2019 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.14. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

