USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 05, 2019 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.14.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.83% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BEARISH 50.00% 50.00% 0.86% Daily 10.04% Weekly -6.16% Daily -12.83% Weekly -2.78% Daily -2.72% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 05 when USD/JPY traded near 109.14, price has moved 0.30% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.86% higher than yesterday and 10.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.16% lower than yesterday and 12.83% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 05, 2019 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.14. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.