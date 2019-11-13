USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 06, 2019 02:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/CAD Face Critical Test
2019-11-13 09:10:00
EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Offers Bearish Signal Ahead of Powell Testimony
2019-11-13 06:00:00
GBP/USD
News
NZD/USD Spikes on RBNZ Shock, GBP/USD Muted on Inflation Drop - US Market Open
2019-11-13 14:29:00
US Dollar Resistance Test: Trade or Fade USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-12 20:19:00
USD/JPY
News
USDJPY and S&P 500 Due a Break as Market Shifts from Trump to Fed's Powell
2019-11-13 04:30:00
Yen May Rise, USD/JPY Reversal Ahead After Trump Trade Talk?
2019-11-12 23:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sellers May Press Towards 200-DMA
2019-11-13 10:45:00
Gold Prices Up on US-China Trade Jitters, US CPI Unlikely to Hurt
2019-11-13 06:37:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Rally Following Fed Rate Odds; USD/CAD Aims Higher, For Now
2019-11-13 16:10:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil Technical Analaysis & More
2019-11-13 13:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Real Time News
  • #Dow Jones: Giving the trend the benefit of the doubt, allowing for a small congestion pattern to develop may reward traders with a platform from which another leg higher can develop. Get your technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/zMaDTwizgp https://t.co/h2afPQplxK
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.91% Oil - US Crude: 0.83% Gold: 0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZBtjTRQ9ai
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Shutting down shale would not be good for US economy #OOTT
  • RT @economics: Total U.S. household debt rose $92 billion, or 0.7%, to $13.95 trillion in the third quarter — that's the 21st straight quar…
  • Trump says auto tariff decision is coming fairly soon $SPX
  • USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 06, 2019 02:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CHF weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/o0UNN3CVSg
  • RT @fleckcap: powell- "the risk of low inflation is greater than higher [inflation]", as they print money like mad...save that quote along…
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.09% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.33% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8fEFNWKtFe
  • EIA raises oil output forecast for 2020 from 13.17m b/d to 13.29m b/d #OOTT
  • Fed Chair Powell: - China has unusually high debt for emerging market nation
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 06, 2019 02:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

2019-11-13 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/CHF chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.42% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BEARISH

50.19%

49.81%

10.70% Daily

-4.61% Weekly

-16.30% Daily

-14.42% Weekly

-4.63% Daily

-9.76% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 50.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 06 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99, price has moved 0.28% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.70% higher than yesterday and 4.61% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.30% lower than yesterday and 14.42% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 06, 2019 02:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

