USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 06, 2019 02:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.42% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BEARISH 50.19% 49.81% 10.70% Daily -4.61% Weekly -16.30% Daily -14.42% Weekly -4.63% Daily -9.76% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 50.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 06 when USD/CHF traded near 0.99, price has moved 0.28% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.70% higher than yesterday and 4.61% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.30% lower than yesterday and 14.42% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall. Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CHF for the first time since Nov 06, 2019 02:00 GMT when USD/CHF traded near 0.99. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.