AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 23, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.31.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: USD Eyes CPI, RBNZ, Auto Tariffs
2019-11-12 21:37:00
US Dollar Resistance Test: Trade or Fade USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-12 20:19:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Resistance Test: Trade or Fade USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-12 20:19:00
US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open
2019-11-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Rise, USD/JPY Reversal Ahead After Trump Trade Talk?
2019-11-12 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: USD Eyes CPI, RBNZ, Auto Tariffs
2019-11-12 21:37:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Renews Assault on the Fed, Phase One Trade Deal Doubts Rise
2019-11-12 19:22:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges into Critical Support- GLD Levels
2019-11-12 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Bullish & Bearish Scenarios to Watch
2019-11-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RBNZ's Orr: Plans to update on framework for unconventional tools, no urgency to use unconventional tools -BBG $NZDUSD #RBNZ
  • The $USD dominant uptrend against the Singapore Dollar is at risk, though fading momentum warns of a USD/SGD turn at support. This is as the Indonesian Rupiah awaits a breakout. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Q4STO9542u https://t.co/WWhI7WZHTx
  • RBNZ's Orr: Inflation expectations very important to us, long-term inflation expectations are well anchored -BBG $NZDUSD #RBNZ
  • RBNZ's Orr: Not our intention to surprise folks, market expectations have been moving around a lot -BBG $NZDUSD #RBNZ
  • RBNZ's Orr: We have very stimulatory monetary conditions at the moment, sees no urgency to act at this point -BBG $NZDUSD #RBNZ
  • RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr: Low currency has supported New Zealand's earnings, we will add further monetary stimulus if needed -BBG #NZDUSD #RBNZ
  • Missed my coverage of the #RBNZ rate decision where I covered the outlook for $NZDUSD $NZDJPY $AUDNZD and $NZDCAD ? Check out the recording here - https://t.co/Ma7IThm3KE
  • Hang Seng Index down almost five percent since November 8 https://t.co/UH5tZx7LSD
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD RBNZ Governor News Conference After OCR Decision due at 02:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • The $AUD appears to have resumed the dominant downtrend against its US counterpart after breaking support set from October lows. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/DW5oWIuMaX https://t.co/YEDXqYw6b6
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 23, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.31.

2019-11-13 01:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
AUD/JPY chart

Number of traders net-short has increased by 19.92% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BULLISH

48.77%

51.23%

-7.74% Daily

-5.70% Weekly

13.82% Daily

19.92% Weekly

2.17% Daily

5.89% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 48.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 23 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.31, price has moved 5.98% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.74% lower than yesterday and 5.70% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.82% higher than yesterday and 19.92% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 23, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.31. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2019-11-08 16:23:00
2019-11-06 01:23:00
