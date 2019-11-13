AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 23, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.31.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 19.92% from last week.

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 48.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 23 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.31, price has moved 5.98% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.74% lower than yesterday and 5.70% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.82% higher than yesterday and 19.92% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 23, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.31. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.